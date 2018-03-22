**After selling out the first show they announced pretty quickly, Jay Z and Beyonce have announced a second show here in Houston!

The pair will be staying in town for night #2 at NRG Stadium on SEPTEMBER 16TH.

They added a few more shows in the US and Europe this summer, and Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive pre-sales begin today (March 22nd) for the newly announced Houston date. Tickets go on sale to general public starting March 26th at LiveNation.com.

**Chick-fil-A is known for its fried chicken, but fans of the restaurant chain are taking to the internet to teach others about its secret menu.

One “off the menu” item fans are discovering is the “double double down.”

For those interested in ordering a “double double down,” it is a bunless sandwich with two slices of fried chicken between two more fried chicken patties layered with cheese and bacon between each slice.

Other items on the secret menu include root beer floats and grilled cheese.

**JJ Watt‘s new shoes will be coming out at midnight tonight.

Through Watt’s social media feeds, the two-time defensive player of the year announced the release of a new colorway of his Reebok line.

“new drop coming Thursday night,” read an Instagram story post with a Reebok box.

The mystery thickens when on Twitter, Watt gives a hint using a photo of Ben Stiller as his legendary Derek Zoolander character.

Are Watt fans getting some “Blue Steel”? Only time will tell.

Watt’s releases usually price for $99.

**Aside from being one of our main players for the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is now the Captain! Watson is one of the newest spokespeople for Old Spice’ Captain scent.

FOX 26 got a hold of him the other day at an Old Spice event at the Walmart Supercenter on Wayside, where people lined up outside the store for the opportunity to meet Watson and take a photo with him in a captain’s uniform.

**There are plenty of items people left behind at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Right now, there’s a room filled with more than 1,000 items from the lost and found.

“The cell phones, the car keys, the eyeglasses are the things that we see most, and we get a lot of strollers as well,” said Joel Crowley, President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“In the past, it’s not uncommon to have dentures turned in and one year a prosthetic leg was turned into lost and found,” Crowley said.

About 2,000 items were brought to the rodeo’s lost and found, but they won’t stay at NRG Center for long. If they aren’t claimed, some items including driver’s licenses get destroyed.

Not everything lost is gone forever. The majority of the rodeo’s lost and found goes to the Star of Hope charity.

But if you’re looking to claim your item first, act quick, because the rodeo will only hold them for two weeks.

To retrieve your lost goods, call (832) 667-1000.

**Apparently we’re all SO addicted to our phones that when we go on vacation, we need to pay someone to FORCE us to leave them at home.

There’s a new travel company called Off the Grid, and they sell “phoneless vacation” packages. When you go on one of their trips, no phones are allowed . . . and apparently, ALL of their vacations sold out almost immediately.

Their trips cost slightly more than what the trips would cost through a normal agency. Like their eight-day tour of Portugal would be $1,800 for two people, versus $1,700 through a Groupon deal for a similar tour.

But if you don’t have the discipline on vacation to leave your phone at home . . . or stay off of the hotel’s computers to check your work email . . . maybe they’re a good answer.

And a lot of people apparently don’t have that discipline . . . according to a new survey, 16% of people say they could never bring themselves to totally unplug on vacation, and another 43% doubt that they could.

NEW YORK POST

**According to a new survey, 76% of people say that on an average day, their happiest moments are when they’re EATING.

And for 20% of people eating is even more enjoyable than getting-it-on.

The survey also found the 10 foods that make us the happiest.

They are: Chocolate . . . pizza . . . fried foods . . . steak . . . burgers . . . spicy foods . . . ice cream . . . brownies . . . cheese . . . and pasta.

FOOOOODS!

**A new survey found the eight poses people do in their Instagram photos that we hate to see the most. Check ’em out . . .

1. Selfies, 34%.

2. A picture of your tan legs where they look like hot dogs, 22%.

3. Kissing, 17%.

4. A “candid” picture where you’re not looking at the camera, 16%.

5. “Pinching” the sun or a building in the distance, 14%.

6. A freeze jump, 11%.

7. Walking away from the camera, 10%.

8. Posing in front of a landmark to show off how you’re on vacation and everyone else isn’t, 7%.

DAILY MAIL

**Only one album that’s come out in the past two years has sold at least 2 million copies . . . and it’s “Reputation” by Taylor Swift. It’s her SIXTH album to sell at least that many.

In all of 2017, only two albums sold more than a million copies: Taylor’s album and “Divide” by Ed Sheeran. That’s a stark contrast to 10 years ago, when 29 albums sold at least 1 million, and eight surpassed 2 million.

Before “Reputation”, the last album to have sold 2 million copies was “25” by Adele, and it did so in just three days, after coming out in November of 2015. It has sold 9.45 million copies to date.

**William Shatner turns 87 today, and he’s NOT dead . . . no thanks to the Internet.

The other day, one of those “sponsored links” showed up on Facebook from a company called Avocet Retail Sales, claiming that Shatner had been found dead. So a fan sent it to THE SHAT himself.

And he Tweeted at Facebook, saying, quote, “Isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this . . . ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?”

When Facebook told him they’d removed the ad, he replied, quote, “Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads.”

Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads. https://t.co/9f3k3uN5z4 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018

**John Cena is a busy man. He is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the second time in a row on Sunday, March 25; he appears on WWE’s programming at least once a week, which is always in a different city; and he’s planning a wedding to WWE Superstar Nikki Bella.

While John hasn’t revealed when he and Bella will walk down the aisle, she just celebrated her nine-day bachelorette party in Paris. “I know now that she’s back, she’s probably shaking away a pretty big headache and then they’ll probably get into the nuts and bolts of the wedding,” Cena said that he’s not planning a bachelor weekend.

“I’m kind of the assistant principal and she’s the principal,” he says, noting that it’s her choice whether they write their own vows and if they have the wedding on television. He proposed during a live broadcast of Wrestlemania in April 2017, sharing the moment with the entire world.

“It’s all up to the boss,” he says of Bella, 34, adding that she and sister Brie Bellareally love to welcome their fans into the personal moments in their life, something he really admires about them both.