If you saw this photo on Instagram yesterday you may have wondered who the young boy in the photo was.

It’s Dillian Whiteside and he’s a fourth grader in Alief ISD. He wrote an essay saying he would like to meet JJ and thank him for all the work that JJ did for the city during Hurrican Harvey.

His teacher posted his essay on Twitter and JJ did what JJ does, he responded.

It was such an honor and privilege to meet you @JJWatt ! Thank you, thank you, thank you for taking time out of your day to show us around and allowing us to have this once in a lifetime experience. You are not only an amazing football player, but you such a great guy as well. pic.twitter.com/pICYD9LLEg — Laura Shepard (@AliefLaura) March 21, 2018

Yesterday Dillian got to go to NRG and meet JJ in person and say thank you.