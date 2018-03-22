It was the Spring of the year 2000, the seniors needed to decide and start thinking about who to ask to prom, and Lauren Kelly needed help from her friend Ashley on what to do!

Ash,

Hey girl, I know we’ve still got about a month and a half or so, but I’m already starting to think about prom! I’m sooo excited, what a great theme for us too: The Millennium! So perfect for the class of the Millennium! (and what a great reference to my favorite album right now- Backstreet Boys Millennium!)

Anyways…I know your boyfriend Jacob is going to ask you, and Kelly, Rachel and Julie’s boyfriends are all asking them…but I honestly don’t think any of the guys in our grade are going to ask me! I need some help, if I don’t get asked…who do you think I should ask to come with me? Talk to you at lunch later,

Lauren

Lauren,

Heyyyyy! Ugh, how boring was calculus today? Since we had a sub I wasn’t paying attention at all in class, and I literally spent the whole class drawing on my binder. I finally figured out how to make that S-Diamond shape thingy everyone keeps drawing. I’ll show you the trick I learned!

So yeah, about prom…hmmm, who out of our class could you invite? Is there anyone you’d WANT to invite? Of the guys that don’t have girlfriends there is Zach D, Zach M, Phillip, Brian and Tim. Would you wanna ask any of those guys? Let me know, and maybe my boyfriend Jacob can help put in a good word for ya.

Ashley

Ash,

Ugh yes that sub was so bad earlier in calculus…not only did he confuse me more when he tried describing Infinite Limits, but he also wouldn’t let me have a hall pass to go to the bathroom! So unfair, we have calculus right after lunch!

And you’re so sweet girl, thanks for the offer on the prom/date help. I’m pretty sure Zach M and Zach D already have dates, but I’d be willing to go with Brian, Phillip or Tim…if they don’t have dates. How do we find that out? Yeah have your boyfriend ask around for me and let me know!

Lauren

Lauren,

Ok so some bad news. Both Zach’s, Tim and Brian all have dates to prom…which is crazy because I think they’re super annoying. You’re better off not going with them anyways. Want me to try and find out the deets on if Phillip has a date? Or what about that cute guy who graduated last year that was always so nice? What was his name…Joe? Was that it? Forget the guys in our grade, I say you ask Joe! And he’s tall, I know you like that!

Ok I’m off to cheer practice, wish me luck! Amber is in charge of the girls today, and I don’t like her. UGH.

Ashley

Ashley,

Ugh not Amber, she’s the worst! How did a sophomore get be in charge of the cheerleader anyways? I hope things went well, I’m sure you did great.

I think I’m gonna take your advice and skip asking any of the guys in our grade to prom…and ask Joe to go with me! I know he doesn’t go to school here anymore, but he was so nice, I hope he’ll say yes! He gets along with everyone, including my mom…so she’ll be happy! How do you think I can get his phone number? Do you think it’s in last year’s school phone book? If not, I’ll have to maybe drive to his house and ask him in person. OMG. I’m nervous now. Talk to you later!

Lauren

Lauren,

I am so glad you asked Joe to prom and he said yes!! Who cares that he doesn’t go to school with us anymore, he’s fun and he’s older and that’s cool! The guys in our grade could learn something from him! Now onto our corsages…what color is your dress gonna be? How are you gonna do your hair and makeup? Are you gonna wear super high heels?

I can’t wear super high heels because my boyfriend will be shorter than me and I definitely don’t want that in our prom pictures that I’ll have forever. Let’s go shopping!! Talk to you when the bell rings!

Ashley