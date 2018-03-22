Photo by LX

NSYNC was one of the most iconic groups of the early 2000s, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the band will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30!

According to Variety, the star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard near the corner of La Brea, where they will join other boy bands who have already been honored, including Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block, and New Edition.

Guest speakers for the ceremony have not yet been announced. Fans not able to attend the event in person will be able to live-stream the reception, which starts at 11:30 a.m. PT, at walkoffame.com.

The band, made up of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, sold over 30 million album in the U.S. and were nominated for eight Grammys.

Lance Bass tweeted this message last month: