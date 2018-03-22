Panic At The Disco fans! We’ve got some new music coming! Yaayyyyyy!

Not only did lead singer Brendon Urie announce some new tunes yesterday, there’s also a huge summer tour that’s gonna be in support of it.

Last night the band dropped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon‘ to perform “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” a new song from their forthcoming sixth album, Pray For the Wicked. And Brendon also gave us some of the theme song from the cartoon ‘Duck Tales‘ …and it was glorious! Seriously though, Brendon is one of the most talented singers out there, and watching him sing this was awesome!

Watch the video above, and keep an eye out for even more new music coming from Panic! (pretty sure the ‘Duck Tales’ cover won’t be on the new album though, lol)