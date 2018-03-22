Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:Brendon Urie, Duck Tales, Jimmy Fallon, Panic! at the Disco, sing, The Tonight Show, theme song, video

Panic At The Disco fans! We’ve got some new music coming! Yaayyyyyy!

Not only did lead singer Brendon Urie announce some new tunes yesterday, there’s also a huge summer tour that’s gonna be in support of it.

Last night the band dropped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon‘ to perform “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” a new song from their forthcoming sixth album, Pray For the Wicked. And Brendon also gave us some of the theme song from the cartoon ‘Duck Tales‘ …and it was glorious! Seriously though, Brendon is one of the most talented singers out there, and watching him sing this was awesome!

Watch the video above, and keep an eye out for even more new music coming from Panic! (pretty sure the ‘Duck Tales’ cover won’t be on the new album though, lol)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live