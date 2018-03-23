**Khloe Kardashian did a pregnancy photo shoot in lingerie. Here you go:

I’m sharing some of my exclusive pregnancy shoot photos with you! I 😍 the ones with Tristan! https://t.co/5RkM61VMXY — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 22, 2018

**Taco Bell’s sauce packets are pretty legendary, they just announced they’re making a new line of tortilla chips that TASTE like their sauce packets. And the chip bags will even look just like the sauce packets.

According to DELISH, the chips will come in three flavors — Classic, Mild, and Fire — and are packaged to look like Taco Bell’s famous sauce packets, flames and all. The Classic flavor is, essentially, plain salted tortilla chips, but the other two flavors bring the heat. Mild chips are seasoned with three chili pepper flavors and cumin, while Fire chips have jalapeño, chili peppers, and paprika seasoning.

The chips will come in mild and fire . . . turning the DIABLO sauce into a chip was apparently too much. They’ll also have a “classic” flavor with no seasoning. And they are going to hit grocery stores in May.

I’m seeing a pattern here. A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:18pm PDT

**Toys “R” Us founder Charles Lazarus has died as the iconic toy store he founded decades ago prepares to liquidate, the company announced Thursday.

“There have been many sad moments for Toys’R’Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus,” the company said in a tweet, adding that its thoughts and prayers are with Lazarus’ family.

Lazarus founded a furniture store, the forerunner to the toy chain, in 1948. His death comes just a week after the company announced plans to shutter its domestic operation after a “devastating” performance during the critical holiday retail season.

There have been many sad moments for Toys”R”Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles’ family and loved ones. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 22, 2018

**FOX is set to air a two-hour special titled Meghan Markle: An American Princess on Friday, May 11, about actress Meghan Markle who is marrying Prince Harry the week after the documentary’s premiere.

The special will take a look back at the American actress’ life before she started dating the British royal, including details about her upbringing, her early life as well as her acting career and her activism. According to the publication, the documentary will feature interviews from journalist Piers Morgan, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter and Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant.

Meghan Markle: An American Princess will air on Fox on Friday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

**Céline Dion has been forced to cancel three weeks of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to undergo ear surgery.

She announced the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, March 21. “Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post reads.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications,” the post continues. “During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.” As a result, Dion’s scheduled shows for March 27 through April 18 have been canceled. She is expected to resume her residency on May 22. Ticket holders will receive refunds for the canceled performances.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it!” the Canadian singer wrote. “I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

**Pink posted a new video featuring her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, that proves her bold style runs in the family.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter shared the clip she referred to as Willow’s “first makeup tutorial.”

**YouTube Red has released a new full-length trailer for its upcoming “Karate Kid” spinoff series, “Cobra Kai,” and the lively clip features a hilarious scene of Daniel (Ralph Macchio) trash-talking his old rival Johnny (William Zabka).

The 10-episode series focuses on down-and-out Johnny, who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, where he learned martial arts from the villainous John Kreese. Ultimately, the pair were no match for Daniel and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, played by the late actor Pat Morita, who died in 2005.

Like the original “Karate Kid,” the new series will also focus on a bullied teen: Miguel, played by “Parenthood” star Xolo Maridueña. But this time around it’s reformed Johnny who becomes the mentor.

“Cobra Kai” debuts on YouTube Red on May 2.

**Apparently we’re all SO addicted to our phones that when we go on vacation, we need to pay someone to FORCE us to leave them at home.

There’s a new travel company called Off the Grid, and they sell “phoneless vacation” packages. When you go on one of their trips, no phones are allowed . . . and apparently, ALL of their vacations sold out almost immediately.

Their trips cost slightly more than what the trips would cost through a normal agency. Like their eight-day tour of Portugal would be $1,800 for two people, versus $1,700 through a Groupon deal for a similar tour.

But if you don’t have the discipline on vacation to leave your phone at home . . . or stay off of the hotel’s computers to check your work email . . . maybe they’re a good answer.

And a lot of people apparently don’t have that discipline . . . according to a new survey, 16% of people say they could never bring themselves to totally unplug on vacation, and another 43% doubt that they could.

**According to a new survey, 76% of people say that on an average day, their happiest moments are when they’re EATING.

And for 20% of people eating is even more enjoyable than getting-it-on.

The survey also found the 10 foods that make us the happiest.

They are Chocolate . . . pizza . . . fried foods . . . steak . . . burgers . . . spicy foods . . . ice cream . . . brownies . . . cheese . . . and pasta.

**A new survey found the eight poses people do in their Instagram photos that we hate to see the most. Check ’em out:

1. Selfies, 34%.

2. A picture of your tan legs where they look like hot dogs, 22%.

3. Kissing, 17%.

4. A “candid” picture where you’re not looking at the camera, 16%.

5. “Pinching” the sun or a building in the distance, 14%.

6. A freeze jump, 11%.

7. Walking away from the camera, 10%.

8. Posing in front of a landmark to show off how you’re on vacation and everyone else isn’t, 7%.

**A company in England just invented a product called “Tan Gummies” . . . which are gummy bears that make you tan. They say they’re the first edible tanning supplement ever and they use a special blend of vitamins to safely and naturally make you tan.

Do they work? Well . . . we’re not sure. But a lot of people want to find out, since they’ve been selling out. If you want to try them, they cost about $17 for a bottle, but it doesn’t look like they ship to the U.S. right now.

**William Shatner turned 87 yesterday, and he’s NOT dead . . . no thanks to the Internet.

The other day, one of those “sponsored links” showed up on Facebook from a company called Avocet Retail Sales, claiming that Shatner had been found dead. So a fan sent it to THE SHAT himself.

And he Tweeted at Facebook, saying, quote, “Isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this . . . ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?”

When Facebook told him they’d removed the ad, he replied, quote, “Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads.”

Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads. https://t.co/9f3k3uN5z4 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018

**The Rockets pulled out their second straight four-point victory last night with James Harden scoring 21 points, giving Houston to a 100-96 overtime win against Detroit on.

The Rockets were without Chris Paul, who sat out to relieve a hamstring strain. Eric Gordon, who started in place of Paul, scored 22 points

Houston is 4.5 games up on Golden State for the best record in the NBA and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with 10 games left.

The Rockets have another Saturday matchup as they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Pacific Rim Uprising” (PG-13)

John Boyega plays the son of Idris Elba’s character, the Jaeger pilot who sacrificed himself to help seal the breach that the aliens were coming through in the first movie.

He and Scott Eastwood help lead a new generation of pilots to fight after someone from our world opens a new breach that the aliens can get through again.

2. “Sherlock Gnomes” (PG)

James McAvoy and Emily Blunt return as Gnomeo and Juliet and they call on the legendary detective to investigate the disappearance of some missing gnomes. Johnny Depp plays Sherlock Gnomes and Chiwetel Ejiofor is Dr. Watson.

The rest of the cast includes Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, and Michael Caine.

3. “Midnight Sun” (PG-13)

Bella Thorne plays a teenager with a severe sensitivity to sunlight, who risks her life for romance when she falls for Patrick Schwarzenegger after he hears her singing one night. You’ve probably heard her single from the movie, “Burn So Bright”.

Rob Riggle plays her overprotective dad.