Cops in Wisconsin are searching for a, quote, “serial toilet clogger” who’s been repeatedly clogging the same toilet at a community center in Sheboygan for a year and a half.

It’s not because of some sort of epic toilet usage though, or because they use too much toilet paper. It’s more like vandalism.

They’ve been shoving a 20-ounce soda bottle in the pipe. Then apparently it overflows for the NEXT person who uses it. And it’s always in the women’s bathroom.

It’s been clogged 29 times since 2016, and it doesn’t sound like the cops have any solid leads yet.

But they want to catch the person because they’ve already caused thousands of dollars in damages.

(Facebook / NY Daily News)