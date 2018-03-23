Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Calvin Harris can’t stop, won’t stop.

The artist/producer has revealed that he has tracks coming featuring Dua Lipa and Halsey.

Related: Calvin Harris Returns With PartyNextDoor For ‘Nuh Ready Nuh Ready’

The name of the Dua Lipa collaboration is reportedly “One Kiss,” which was revealed through a cryptic barcode post (via NME).



Harris also shared a photo of himself on a tractor on his official Instagram account, joking about retirement, and revealing a Halsey remix in the caption.

“At some point I’ll probably pack it all in to grow heritage grains in the south of France like Andy from Groove Armada did; but for now I have a Halsey remix coming in about a week and a new single in about 2 weeks and they’re both banging,” he wrote.

See both posts below.