If you don’t already have plans tomorrow or you are a family on a budget the Houston Parks Board’s Bayou Greenway Day is the place for you! It’s free and it’s at Tidwell Park on Hall Bayou Greenway. There will be family-friendly activities, games, live music, FREE food and lots more for you and the whole family!

Featuring football clinics with the Houston Texans and soccer drills with the Houston Dynamo.