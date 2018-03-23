Do you and your boyfriend or girlfriend post ALL THE THINGS on your social media pages? Things like profile pictures, statuses, you know…the basics.

Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend updated his Facebook profile picture form the two of them together, to a picture to promote his business. And without him even knowing, Lauren was secretly upset by the fact she was no longer in the prof pic. She didn’t even mention it to him, but after two days…he ended up changing his picture back to a picture of the two of them without Lauren even having to ask.

Does social media mean THAT MUCH to you guys? Would it upset you if your significant other changed their profile picture to a picture without you in it? Is this just the silliest thing to get upset over? LOL