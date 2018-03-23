Jaybird came to us after being hurled over a fence at a groomer’s by an owner who didn’t want him anymore. We’re so thankful he wasn’t seriously injured by this act of cruelty. As you can see, Jaybird is very thin from malnourishment. He’s getting neutered tomorrow and needs loving care after his surgery, a home where he’ll feel safe and can rest and eat and gain weight and strength.

Jaybird loves people, big and small, and other dogs, too. He’s 2yrs old and only about 17lbs. Jaybird is heartworm negative, has received all of his vaccinations, is current on his heartworm and flea medications & is freshly groomed. You really couldn’t meet a sweeter little boy. Please fill out a foster~ or adoption~ application for Jaybird at www.adorehouston.org. Thank you!

If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

*NOTE*

We are located in Houston, TX, but we do adopt to other states and Canada as well.Transport fee is determined by the dogs weight for the flight and the cost of the traveling kennel, and the fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and health certificate.

