After releasing their newest track “Bridges Burn” from their forthcoming collection of songs “Forever On Your Side (Niles City Sound Sessions), the rock band announced their plans to go on tour. The 37-city tour produced by Live Nation will make its way across the country before wrapping in Daniel Island, South Carolina on October 7th.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “River In the Wasteland” album landed the band their first ever GRAMMY Award nomination and topped Billboard’s Top Rock Album chart as well as Top Alternative Album. They’re known for their unique sound and mix of “infectious pop melodies to their signature southern rock”.

The Forever On Your Side Tour will be in Houston on Saturday, September 29th at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Citi card members can purchase tickets during the Citi presale from Tuesday, March 27th at 10 am until Thursday, March 29th at 10 pm

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 30th just click here or visit LiveNation.com