Live Nation and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion recently announced the 2018 Country Megaticket which includes one concert ticket to three of the hottest country concerts this summer.

You get to see:

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town with special guests The Steel Woods and Tenille Townes on Friday, August 10th

Luke Bryan with special guests Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce on Friday, September 7th

Dierks Bentley with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO on Friday, September 21st

Tickets for the Country Megaticket are on sale NOW!

Just visit Megaticket.com