According to Career Builder’s annual late-to-work survey, 25% of us are late at least once a month while 12% said they’re late at least once a week. 37% of people between 18 and 44 are late at least once a month, compared to just 14% of people over 45.
If you aren’t going to own up to being late, just avoid these eight dumb excuses bosses said they’ve heard in 2018 (listed at PR Newswire):
1. “My coffee was too hot, and I couldn’t leave until it cooled down.”
2. “My fake eyelashes got stuck together.”
3. “I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot.”
4. Someone claimed they were late because of “morning sickness.” But they definitely weren’t pregnant . . . because it was a guy.
5. Their astrologer told them there would be an accident on the highway. So they took back roads the whole way, and showed up an hour late.
6. “It was too cold out.”
7. Someone claimed they accidentally drove to their old job. Which might have been believable but they hadn’t worked there in five years.
8. “My dog ate my work schedule.”