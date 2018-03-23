According to Career Builder’s annual late-to-work survey, 25% of us are late at least once a month while 12% said they’re late at least once a week. 37% of people between 18 and 44 are late at least once a month, compared to just 14% of people over 45.

If you aren’t going to own up to being late, just avoid these eight dumb excuses bosses said they’ve heard in 2018 (listed at PR Newswire):