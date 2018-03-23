Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd’s graphic novel for Marvel Comics is almost here.

The Weeknd Presents: Starboy, which was officially announced last year at the New York Comic Con, will now debut on June 13.

The story is based on The Weeknd’s Starboy album, features The Weeknd battling a murderous cannibal:

“The city of Alphatron is in the grip of a crime wave, as the terrifying Jack “The Chef” Smiley has unified all criminal organizations with his ruthlessness and strategic genius. Not content with brutally murdering his victims, Smiley also feasts upon their flesh. The citizens live in fear and the police have been directly targeted. The city is in dire need of a hero. It will not get one, but it will get what it deserves: Starboy!” (via Marvel Comics)

The book was written by The Weeknd himself with La Mar Taylor and Christos Gate. Eric Nguyen and Guru-eFX created the artwork.

“Marvel is the pinnacle of success in their field and I’ve been a lifelong fan of their work,” The Weeknd himself said. “To be able to partner with them is a dream come true.”