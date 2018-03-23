Like so much of Houston, The Morning Mix took some time off during spring break last week. And it was pretty obvious that many parents took a break from work. The Children’s Museum was jammed. Huge crowds at the zoo. And it was MUCH busier at the Rodeo than during the first week.

But as a parent, I didn’t really have a vacation. When I take a break from the show, it just means I can be more helpful to my wife. I’m still getting very little sleep, but instead of the reason being “I wake up super early to be on the radio,” the reason became “I woke up to hold the baby so my wife could actually get some sleep!” And it really didn’t stop there. Because our kids didn’t go to nursery school, we were taking them all over Houston for fun activities. While I get that joy that all parents have when we see our kids smiling, all I want to do is sit on the couch and crash!!

Every parent knows this: you actually don’t get a “vacation” when you’re on vacation.

My vacation actually started on Sunday night when I was allowed to catch up on the sleep I never got when I had time off! It was a glorious 7.5 hours!!