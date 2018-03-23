Sarah

Having spent a lot of time at the Courthouse over the past 15 years I would say that you would think there would be some basic boxes you would check if you are going to commit a crime. Like, say you’re going to rob a bank and use a letter, NOT USING YOUR REAL NAME!

That’s what Glenn Flory from Pennsylvnia did when he robbed a bank earlier this month. He thought he was so sly when he wrote up the note, this way he wouldn’t cause a ruckus when he went into the bank demanding the money. The note read: “Just give me the money and nothing else will happen.”

Not bad, then he signed it, with his REAL NAME!

The teller gave him the money, $1,300 dollars and called the cops and it wasn’t hard to report him, since he used his REAL NAME!!!!!! They tracked him down and had him in custody within four hours!

#NailedIt

Geoff

Remember when Austin was terrorized by that bomber? The CBS TV station must have decided that the whole situation was hilarious! Otherwise, how could they possibly justify this kind of story?

Will Dallas continue to be the worst part of Texas? LINK: pic.twitter.com/G620BEJMPW — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) March 20, 2018

Terrible job, guys. Just awful. Report real news. You have ONE JOB!!!

Lauren

Last night my boyfriend Gabe and I decided we were gonna take advantage of this gorgeous weather, and make dinner to eat on the patio! So we went to the grocery store without a plan, but decided it was a great night for steak, potatoes, and mac & cheese.

Sounds delicious, right? It WAS!! Check this out:

All the things came out so good! It was getting them ready that was the problem…

Obviously Gabe was in charge of the steak, and all I had to do was get the potatoes and mac & cheese ready. SIMPLE. I GOT THIS.

I timed the potatoes and pasta out so they’d be ready at the same time, and in my head that was brilliant!

The pasta was ready, and the potatoes were very easy to make. All I had to do was heat them up in their presealed pouch in the microwave for 6 minutes. I THOUGHT I hit start on the microwave but didn’t realize I had hit the TIMER button instead, so when we took them out they were slightly still frozen.

ALL I HAD TO DO WAS HIT THE RIGHT BUTTON!! I HAD ONE JOB!!

(yes, I reheated them quickly and all was well in the end, lol)