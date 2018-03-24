DTK is the largest Scottish event in the US and this year they’re honoring the Houston Man of the Year, Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack.

The event is normally held in New York City, but this year they decided to come to Houston to raise funds for the Houston based charity The Lone Survivor Foundation.

This year’s theme will be “From the Scottish Highlands to Houston, Texas – Country Cool”, Country Lifestyle Clothing and the Fashion of Outdoor Sports.

There will be many Houston-based organizations involved including The Houston Fire Department’s Pipe & Drum Marching Band, the British American Business Committee, first responders from the HFD and HPD, and many more!

The runway will include the latest Tartan & Tweed designs and everything from plus-fours to kilts to camouflage and there will be over 40 models ranging from celebrities, athletes, local heroes and personalities. Marcus Luttrell, Mattress Mack and president of the Navy SEAL Foundation Ms. Robin King will be a few of the celebrity walkers.

Dressed To Kilt will be on Saturday, April 7th at the official opening of the new Million Air Houston facility at Hobby Airport, and the largest private jet hangar in Texas.

The event will feature a Cocktail Reception from 7-8 pm, followed by the Fashion Show at 8 pm and the Post-Party at 9 pm.

Ticket prices begin at $100 for Young Professionals under 35. General admission tickets can be purchased for $200 and Reserved VIP Tables for 10 can be purchased for $10,000.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit dressedtokilt.com