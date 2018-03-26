**Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week when Jimmy asked him if he would help him perform the “History of TV Theme Songs.”

“Would you want to perform some of the best sitcom theme songs of all time in one, live remix right now?” Fallon, 43, asked. “Do it right now?” Smith, 49, responded enthusiastically. “Yes, Jimmy, Yes!”

They did a four-minute long compilation along with The Roots, and started it with The Golden Girls opening song, “Thank You For Being a Friend.” They then moved onto The Jeffersons, Diff’rent Strokes, Three’s Company Martin, Full House, Good Times, and even performed the instrumentals for I Dream of Jeannie and The Andy Griffith Show. To close things off, the duo joined forces with the audience to perform the popular theme song from Smith’s hit series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“That’s the one and only Will Smith!” Fallon said.

**Paris Hilton reportedly lost her $2 million engagement ring while she was on the dance floor in Miami during the early hours of Friday.

Luckily for Paris, both club security and her fiancé Chris Zylka lead a small search party throughout the VIP section of the nightclub before discovering the ring had landed in an ice bucket at someone else’s table.

According to the outlet, Hilton “waited nervously in floods of tears” as the 32-year-old Leftovers actor remained “astonishingly calm” while searching the 50,000-square-feet venue to find the missing 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring.

“After an exhaustive search of the VIP area — led by an astonishingly calm Zylka, 32, and an army of security, while distraught Hilton, 37, waited nervously in floods of tears — her giant rock was miraculously found in an ice bucket two tables down from where Hilton had been partying.”

That’s NOT HOT Paris…be more careful with that thing, wouldya?

PAGE SIX

**Kate Upton posted a bunch of wedding photos to her Instagram page over the weekend.

The bride of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had already shown off her beautiful dress that she wore for the ceremony, but on Tuesday, Kate posted a photo of her reception dress. It. Was. GORGEOUS. And nude!

According to the Chronicle, ‘The vintage-style dress featured a high leg slit, a deep-V neckline and most notably, a sheer fabric embroidered with small details and beads. Upton’s “naked” second dress was very Old Hollywood and perfectly captured the model’s vintage, pinup style.’

Take a look below, and continue to swoon just like us…

Late night look A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

**Kylie Jenner posted her first set of selfies with her daughter Stormi over the weekend.

She shared 3 black-and-white photos of herself cuddling with the 8-week-old on Friday. “Stormiiiiiiiii♥,” she captioned the sweet snapshots.

Jenner, whose necklace read “BABY GIRL,” pouts her lips in the first photo, while her little one gazes sweetly into the camera.

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

**Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their forthcoming nuptials in style with a custom china set.

“This official commemorative china celebrates the marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on 19th May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the Buckingham Palaces shop captioned an Instagram photo of the collection on Friday, March 22. “The exclusive design shows a monogram surmounted by the coronet of Prince Harry, and tied together with white ribbons. The decorative borders are inspired by the mid-thirteenth century Gilbert’s doors at St. George’s Chapel.”

Fans can shop the collection by visiting the Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

All profits will go to The Royal Collection Trust, a charity that supports the Royal Collection and annually promotes loans, publications, educational programs and exhibitions.

**SNL alum Bill Hader didn’t hold back while explaining why he thinks Justin Bieber wasn’t the greatest Saturday Night Live host.

“He was in a bad place,” the 39-year-old comedian, who starred on the show from 2008 to 2017, explained during his visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 22. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then … It was rough.”

Justin hosted and served as a musical guest on a February 2013 episode. He was in the midst of a world tour at the time, having just released his third studio album, Believe, in June 2012.

“Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited. Most times it’s 100 percent and that’s why I think Bieber was the only one, in my experience,” the Trainwreck actor noted. “He just seemed, like, exhausted or at the end of a rope. He was just so huge.”

US WEEKLY

**With the quest to be the next “American Idol” underway across the country, all eyes in Houston will be on our own local star.

Julia Cole has had the opportunity to go on tour with country superstars and sing the National Anthem at a Houston Texans home game. Now, she’s hoping to share her talents with the world on the Idol stage.

Cole traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to audition. There, she says, her experience was one to remember.

“Two days before my audition, the weather changed in Nashville and I completely lost my voice,” she said. “I got super sick and I had to get a steroid shot, my voice was gone.”

She says the judges, including Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, talked about her National Anthem performance and found it on YouTube. Cole added that the YouTube video saved her audition.

On Monday, you can find out if she makes it to Hollywood at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

ABC 13

**The movie Black Panther continues to rack up milestones.

Its latest accomplishments is now the top grossing superhero film of all time in North America.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther passed The Avengers on Saturday to become the number one movie in the superhero genre.

Variety reports that the film should reach the $630 million mark at the U.S. box office this weekend.

If this happens, the film will become the fifth highest grossing movie in U.S. history, behind Star Wars the Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.

Globally, Black Panther has made more than $1.2 billion to date.

ABC 13

**Houston was named the sixth best city in America for food trucks, according to a new project by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Houston came out on top overall in Texas with Austin at number seven and no other Texas cities in the top 20, according to the project – which is dubbed “Food Truck Nation.” The top three cities for food trucks – from first to third – are Portland, Denver, and Orlando. Philadelphia comes in at the fourth slot and Indianapolis rounds off the top five.

The modern food truck trend hit the scene around 2008 and it seemingly isn’t going anywhere as the industry produced a 300 percent revenue increase in the past three years and an estimated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2017, according to the project.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**United Airlines has gotten some of the worst press of any company in the past year,

so a gate agent at Dulles International Airport in D.C. made SURE there wasn’t going to be another PR nightmare on Thursday morning.

A woman named Allison Preiss was on an overbooked United flight from D.C. to Austin, and they asked for volunteers to give up their seats. No one did . . . so Allison got bumped because she’d paid the lowest fare.

And as she sat there arguing with the gate agents and posting about her horrible experience via Twitter, finally one of them offered her a $10,000 VOUCHER and a seat on the next flight to Austin as compensation. Obviously took the deal.

Allison says, quote, “I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty pumped.”

**Forget Chicken and Waffles: Red Lobster Is About to Sell Lobster and Waffles

Red Lobster just announced they’re going to start selling a LOBSTER and waffles combo. The lobster is deep fried . . . the waffles are made with their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix . . . and you put syrup on top of all of it.

It’s on sale starting today for a limited time, but it’s not cheap. Lobster and Waffles will run you around $20.

.@redlobster is introducing Lobster and Waffles, and yes, that's a Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffle! 😍 https://t.co/e3Fcv5qkQ4 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) March 23, 2018

**”Black Panther” finally got knocked out of the top box office spot this weekend, but it’s also now the top-grossing superhero movie of ALL-TIME in the U.S.

It’s made over $630 million, surpassing the $622 million “The Avengers” made in 2012. It’s 5th on the ALL-TIME domestic box office list behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens“, “Avatar“, “Titanic“, and “Jurassic World.” And it’s 12th worldwide.

“Pacific Rim Uprising” snagged the top spot this week. Here are the top 5:

1. NEW: “Pacific Rim Uprising”, $28 million in its opening weekend.

2. “Black Panther”, $16.7 million. Up to $631 million in its 6th week.

3. “I Can Only Imagine”, $13.8 million. Up to $38.3 million in its 2nd week.

4. NEW: “Sherlock Gnomes”, $10.6 million in its first weekend.

5. “Tomb Raider”, $10.4 million. Up to $41.7 million in its 2nd week.