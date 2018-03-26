Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Kate Upton posted a bunch of wedding photos to her Instagram page over the weekend. Did it make us eve more jealous of her wedding? ABSOLUTELY.

The bride of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had already shown off her beautiful dress that she wore for the ceremony, but Kate then posted a photo of her reception dress. Because of course you can’t have just one!

It. Was. GORGEOUS. And nude!

According to the Chronicle, ‘The vintage-style dress featured a high leg slit, a deep-V neckline and most notably, a sheer fabric embroidered with small details and beads. Upton’s “naked” second dress was very Old Hollywood and perfectly captured the model’s vintage, pinup style.’

Take a look below, and continue to swoon just like us!