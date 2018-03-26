Caught up with some friends for dinner on Friday night at State Fare in Memorial City, it was so good!

Saturday afternoon we got to judge some of Houston’s best margaritas for the Candlelighters Houston Family Alliance 🍹

Judged along with Houston Texans Kareem Jackson and Kevin Johnson!

My boyfriend Gabe came with me to taste some margs, and be the hottest arm candy there 😍

I’m a sucker…I gave in and tried the Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino. Well, at least it looked pretty!