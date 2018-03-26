Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Caught up with some friends for dinner on Friday night at State Fare in Memorial City, it was so good!

img 7886 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday afternoon we got to judge some of Houston’s best margaritas for the Candlelighters Houston Family Alliance 🍹

img 7889 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Judged along with Houston Texans Kareem Jackson and Kevin Johnson!

img 7897 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

My boyfriend Gabe came with me to taste some margs, and be the hottest arm candy there 😍

img 7899 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

I’m a sucker…I gave in and tried the Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino. Well, at least it looked pretty!

img 7873 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

