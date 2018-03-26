More proof that dogs are AMAZING! Three guys were out on a boat last week in South Carolina when it capsized because of winds.

All three guys were thrown into the water and since the water was cold, hypothermia starte3d to set in.

Two of the guys made it back to shore but 24-year-old Mason Ringer couldn’t beat the current and then started to cramp up.

Things weren’t looking good for him until a random dog heard him yelling for help. That dog, a 7-year-old lab.

In a real life Baywatch scene, except for with a dog, the lab jumped into the water, swam out to Mason and after Mason grabbed his tail was able to make it back to shore.

When police arrived they told Mason he probably would have drowned had the dog not jumped in to save him. Mason told reporters he was going to buy the do “ big ol’ steak”.