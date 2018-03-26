Sarah Pepper
Friday night I just stayed home, I’m packing, I’m exhausted from getting ready to move so I started watching a little show called “Riverdale”. Have you seen it?  It has Luke Perry!

I also picked up my gear for this season with the Dynamo and the Dash

It was an early morning on Saturday out at the Bayous  for #BayouGreenwayDay

Astros donated hats.

Thanks to Makayla and Maribel for stopping by!

Saturday we judged a Margarita Tasting for Candlelighters. SO MUCH FUN! Ran into Kevin Johnson from the Texans.

Sunday it was the home opener for the Houston Dash. This is my favorite part. I love looking out at the stadium before everyone gets there. Really is one of my favorite things to do is to be a part of this team!

Part of my role with the Dash this year involved doing in-stadium announcing and in-game on-field interviews and games. Truly am so excited about this season!!!!

