You can now buy ketchup by the slice! No more squirting ketchup onto your burgers, or more importantly, have your kids squirt it all over the table, floor, their clothes, etc!

You can just drop on a clean, neat slice, like it’s cheese.

A company out of L.A. created the stuff and they just put it up on Kickstarter. It’s brand new which means prices are high; a pack of eight slices of ketchup will cost you $10.

If you want it, you can order it now! The first run is going to be shipped in June. Will this end up on your grocery store shelf? No word yet.