Filed Under:sliced ketchup, The Morning MIX

You can now buy ketchup by the slice!  No more squirting ketchup onto your burgers, or more importantly, have your kids squirt it all over the table, floor, their clothes, etc!

You can just drop on a clean, neat slice, like it’s cheese.

A company out of L.A. created the stuff and they just put it up on Kickstarter.  It’s brand new which means prices are high; a pack of eight slices of ketchup will cost you $10.

sliced ketchup The Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread: Sliced Ketchup!

If you want it, you can order it now! The first run is going to be shipped in June.  Will this end up on your grocery store shelf? No word yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live