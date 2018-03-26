I think it’s pretty established that I’m the cheapest guy ever. But I still stand by my feelings after this happened…

I went out on a date with my wife Jillian on Sunday. Since we have kids, it wasn’t a prime time date; we had to go in the afternoon. We didn’t have lunch that day, so we were starving!! We arrived at the restaurant around 3:30pm. As luck would have it (or more like un-luck would have it), we had the SLOWEST waiter ever! So we were waiting forever for our food.

The couple next to us had ordered a bunch of chicken wings and they were clearly finished with them. But out of the 12 wings they ordered, like EIGHT of them were completely untouched. Jillian and I shared a look: “should we ask them for the food they weren’t going to eat?”

I was going to. But then my wife gave me the shake of the head, “no!”

We IMMEDIATELY regretted not even asking because they threw it out. Didn’t even take it home!!!

I regret not asking. So I think we should have a new rule that says you can totally ask if your neighbors at the restaurant for their food if they are just going to throw it away. Because if it’s just going into the garbage, who cares who eats the food??

Who’s with me?!?!?