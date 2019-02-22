Oscars statues

Handout

10 Over-the-Top Items in This Year's $100,000 Oscars Gift Bags

Find out what the losers at this year's Academy Awards will be taking home

February 22, 2019
Categories: 
2019 Oscars

(via KEZK

While not everyone will walk away from the 2019 Oscars with a trophy in hand, the 25 celebrity nominees in the acting and directing categories will receive an “Everyone Wins” gift bag boasting a six-figure value.

Related: 2019 Oscars: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'A Star Is Born', and All the Nominees

According to Forbes, here are some of the items featured in this year’s swag bag (exact prices not included):

  • A luxury small-ship adventure to one Iceland, the Galapagos, the Amazon, Costa Rica, or Panama (valued at $15,000 to $20,000 per person). 
  • A Yeti Cooler filled with Jarritos, plus a generous donation of the iconic Mexican soda (available in 11 flavors) for the nominee’s choice of charitable event.
  • Private therapy sessions with leading phobia relief expert Kalliope Barlis.
  • Annual membership to the exclusive MOTA Los Angeles--a cannabis-friendly social club--along with access for three guests.
  • Premium A. Junod absinthe handcrafted in Pontalier, France.
  • Ten personal training sessions with Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky.
  • Limited-edition AP4GooD designer T-shirts.
  • A personalized stained-glass portrait by artist John Thoman.
  • A weeklong beachfront vacation at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece.
  • Limited-edition Blush & Whimsy color-changing lipstick.
Tags: 
2019 Oscars

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes