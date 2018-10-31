5 Spooky Cocktails For Your Halloween Party

It's finally here! The time for candy, costumes and parties. This Halloween, you deserve to step up your cocktail game with these spooky beverages.

We spoke with mixologist Shannon Gessert-Kells at The Patio for some perfect adult treats for your Halloween party. Check out these creepy concoctions.

Halloween Cocktails 2018:

Blood and Sand - a sinful mix of blended scotch, Antica Forma sweet vermouth, orange juice, and pomegranate liqueur.

1 1/2 oz blended scotch

1/2 oz sweet vermouth

3 oz orange juice

1/3 oz pomegranate liqueur floated

Witches Brew - connect with your inner witch or warlock with this delicious blend of absinthe, Crème de violette, fresh lemon juice, gin, and pineapple.

3/4 oz absinthe

1/2 oz Crème de Violette

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz Gin

2 oz pineapple juice

Monster Margarita - A twist on the traditional with Crème de cassis

2 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice

3/4 oz agave

1/2 oz Crème de cassis

Candy Apple Cider - Hard cider with some ghoulish kicks

3/4 oz Aperol

3/4 oz lillet blanc

2 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Shake and strain into a pint glass over fresh ice

Fill the pint glass to top with hard cider

Dark and Spooky - a storm is brewing with this mix of ginger beer, dark spiced Kraken rum and fresh lime.

4 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz lime juice

2 oz dark spiced rum floated on top

Enjoy and remember to drink responsibly!

Happy Halloween!

Related: Here's Everything Coming to Hulu In November