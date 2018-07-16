Watch the 'Stros do the challenge up in the air!

**A new addition to the Astros' family is on the way!



Kate Upton confirmed on Instagram that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

The model posed on a balcony in Miami wearing a stunning red suit in the photo. She used the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.



The proud father-to-be praised his wife in a follow up social media post saying, "I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!"

No word on when the tiny slugger is due.

**Will Smith took Drake’s 'In My Feelings Challenge' to new heights, literally.



The challenge has gone viral with celebrities recording their choreography skills to Drake's new song, and Smith decided to show his moves on top of the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.



He posted the video on his Instagram page, and Smith admitted that his dance moves were a little stiff because he was terrified of the heights.



Drake weighed in and declared Smith the winner of the challenge.

The Astros got in on the challenge last night as Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, George Springer headed on a plane to the All-Star game. And with moves like Bregman is showing off, maybe Drake should rethink his winner choice.

**Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to launch you into space and it will only cost anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000.



That's reportedly the price of a single ticket to space.



Although the plans haven't been officially announced yet, Bezos' space company is called Blue Origin.



The company has not commented on the report.



Bezos is in a space race with Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and SpaceX's Elon Musk to make space travel accessible to civilians.

**For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies.



On Thursday, the company posted in a blog that they wanted to make things easier for teachers.



The post read "And teachers, take note: You can add a little extra sparkle to your classrooms, too! For the first time, Target's offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21."

**Avocado lovers in Australia have cause to celebrate with an extra piece of avocado toast: avozilla, a giant avocado that can grow to weigh several pounds and be as large as a human face, is now available down under.



Austraila's first commercial avozilla farm has yielded its first crop of humungous avocados, and the oversized fruits have captured the world's attention. The variety, which originated in South Africa, is a cross between the West Indian and Guatemalan avocados.



Some who have tried avozilla report on social media that the large variety spreads more easily than regular avocados.



The oversized avocados retail for just under $9 (AU$12) a piece.



It's not immediately clear if any farmers are planning to cultivate avozilla in the United States.

**Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $340 million, with a cash option of $204 million.



The winning numbers are: 21, 22, 39, 59, 68. The Mega Ball drawn was 2. The Megaplier is 2x.



If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow for Tuesday's drawing.

**Houston Rockets star Chris Paul will be the face of this month's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards.

CP3 said on Twitter that he's ready to take on the role, even if it means the possibility of taking a sliming for the kids.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards airs Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon.

**Nancy Sinatra Sr., the first wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, passed away on Friday, July 13. She was 101.

“My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life,” her daughter, singer Nancy Sinatra, announced via Twitter on Friday evening. “Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

A similar message was posted on the Sinatra family’s official website: “Godspeed, Momma and thank you for everything you did for us and for the world.”

**Wanna try the most expensive ice cream in America? The dish, which is called the “Bear Extraordinaire,” debuted Wednesday, July 11, at the Baccarat Hotel in New York City and costs $1,500.

The base of the dessert is house-made vanilla ice cream, which is created using “imported vanilla beans from Madagascar.”

The dessert is then covered in a white chocolate shell that’s hand-painted with colored cocoa butter, and then 3 grams of black truffle crumble are on top of that, a high-end 64 percent Manjari dark chocolate, and, of course, Valrhona Gold cocoa nibs.

That’s not all though. The shell is a hibiscus champagne sauce with citrus meringue with intricate fondant butterflies on top of angel hair sugar strands. Additional edible gold and silver leafing add a pricey pop of color.

MOST EXPENSIVE ICE CREAM

**Four years ago, Amazon established Amazon Prime Day in mid-July, and today is the fourth-annual Prime Day. It starts at 3:00 P.M. Eastern and runs through midnight tomorrow.

And even though nine out of 10 people say they shop on Amazon . . . people aren't super pumped about Prime Day, mainly because the deals have always been kind of disappointing.

According to a new survey, only 60% of people say they're even going to hop on Amazon today to check out the deals.

If you ARE going to shop on Prime Day, odds are the best deals you'll find will be on . . . stuff Amazon makes. That means things like Kindles, Alexa devices, and tablets . . . those should get pretty solid discounts.

**Justin Bieber posted a sexy picture of himself making out with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin in a hot tub . . . but something about it didn't quite sit right with JOHN MAYER.

Because he commented, quote, "Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That's gotta feel super third wheel."

He added, quote, "I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."

**There's been a big trend over the past few years of high fashion companies selling the DUMBEST jeans possible.

We're talking everything from jeans with pre-ripped butt cheeks to jeans that look like one pair tucked into another pair. And here's the latest . . .

A fashion company called Cie Denim just released UPSIDE-DOWN JEANS. Like, the belt loops go around your ankles, the pockets are right there facing downward on your calves, and the fly is down there too.

But since they have to stay on, they've also got a fly and a button on the top . . . which just makes them look SUPER confusing.

And they cost $495 . . . or $385, if you want the jorts version.

SEE THEM HERE

**According to a new study, you'll spend an average of $143,280 in your lifetime to treat yo' self.

Here's how that breaks down. We spend an average of $199 every month on things that aren't essential AT ALL in our lives . . . but that we really want. That can mean anything from a candy bar or a new iPhone to concert tickets or a trip.

That adds up to $2,388 per year . . . and over approximately 60 years of adult life, it comes out to $143,280.

The study also found, stereotypically, that women are three times more likely than men to spend money on massages and spa treatments . . . and men are more likely to spend money on cars and new technology.

**A new study in the "European Journal of Clinical Nutrition" looked at a bunch of smaller studies on how different types of drinks can help you recover after a big workout.

And researchers found that chocolate milk does an even better job than sports drinks like Gatorade.

Apparently a lot of endurance athletes already know about this, and do it all the time. After a really taxing workout, you need carbs, protein, fat, electrolytes, and vitamins to help your body recover. And chocolate milk has all of them.

Or if a big glass of chocolate milk sounds good DURING a workout, you can do that too. On average, the study found it took people about six minutes longer to feel exhausted when they drank it, compared to a sports drink.

The key is it has to be a STRENUOUS workout though . . . like running ten miles, or lifting a lot of weights.

If you're just jogging on a treadmill for 30 minutes, you don't really NEED to "recover" from it. Regular water is fine, and chocolate milk would just add unnecessary calories to your diet. Which is also true for things like Gatorade.

**Taylor Swift got stuck on a malfunctioning gondola stage prop during a show in Philadelphia on Saturday.

There's a part of her show where she basically flies over the crowd to a secondary stage and performs a few songs.

But this time, the gondola would only go up and down a bit . . . it wouldn't actually transport her. So, she was lowered back to the main stage, and stopped the show to ask the crew what she should do.

She asked if there was a way for her to walk to the other stage, rather than fly . . . and wasn't getting a response. While she was waiting, she led the crowd in 'a cappella' versions of a few tracks, like "Our Song".

Eventually, they had her take a second gondola on the other side of the stage to a different stage in the crowd. The rest of the show apparently went okay.

Lmaooo Taylor trying to play it cool while being confused AF as to why she wasn’t moving. I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/6j450D6J4h — Keke ✨ REP TOUR METLIFE NEXT (@Taylor_SlaysAll) July 15, 2018

**France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 yesterday. Russia was the host country. When France won their first one in 1998, they beat Brazil at HOME, because they were the host country.

In this game, France scored the first goal 18 minutes in, when a Croatian player inadvertently deflected the ball into his OWN goal.

France looked strong throughout the tournament, so the win wasn't a surprise . . . and they could be set up well for the future because they have good young talent.

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe scored the fourth goal for France. He's 19, and became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pelé scored two goals for Brazil in the 1958 final. He was 17 at the time.