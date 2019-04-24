96 Second News: Could "Avengers Endgame" Make $1 Billion Dollars This Weekend? 'Be Someone' Sign Vandalized

**It's practically a given that "Avengers: Endgame" is going the break the all-time record for biggest opening weekend ever. A record set by "Avengers: Infinity War", by the way.

But some people actually think it could take in $1 BILLION worldwide. Which seems INSANE . . . but it's not as out-of-reach as you might think.

Last year, "Infinity War" opened with $257.6 million in the U.S., and $640 million internationally. That's just shy of $900 million.

"Endgame" should beat both of those totals. But by a combined $100 million? I guess we'll find out soon enough.

THE WRAP

**It's been a common target in Houston's landscape, but this time the 'Be Someone' graffiti has simply been blacked out.

The graffiti has served as an icon for years in the Bayou City as people drive on I-45. But on Tuesday, commuters and residents found the railroad trestle letters have been crudely blacked over.



At this point, there's no word if the artwork will be restored yet again.

Arguably Houston's most photographed landmark, the graffiti has been changed to honor Mattress Mack in the past, and has been periodically vandalized over the years.

ABC 13

**ELLEN DEGENERES had the honor of announcing the cover girl of "People" magazine's Beautiful Issue on her show yesterday. And it's . . . JENNIFER GARNER.

Jennifer was her usual, humble self. She said, quote, "I've never been more nervous than I am today.

"I guess I thought you guys would boo. You know what I mean? Like you guys are expecting Kaia Gerber and it's me. I feel like bolting . . . It's so ridiculous . . . but it's nice."

And she told the magazine she wasn't always one of the beautiful people . . . quote, "I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn't see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life."

Video of PEOPLE&#039;s Beautiful Issue 2019 Cover Star Revealed!

**A new study found the average adult in the U.S. now spends 6 hours and 24 minutes a day on their butt . . . almost an hour more than we did a decade ago. And it might be even higher now, because they only looked at stats through 2016.

Computers and phones are the main reason we're sitting more. And Netflix hasn't helped either.

1. In 2016, the average teenager spent even MORE time sitting . . . 8 hours and 12 minutes a day. So that's 1 hour and 48 minutes longer than the average adult.

2. 36% of adults say there's no way they could go 24 hours without looking at a screen. And 40% can't remember the last time they did it.

DAILY MAIL

**If you would love to sleep and work at the same time, Mattress Firm's new opening could be the perfect gig for you…



Mattress Firm is bringing back its “Snoozetern” internship. The person selected for the position will provide real-time feedback on products by testing mattresses, pillows and accessories at Mattress Firm's BEDQuarters in Houston.

"In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer," they said in a release. "These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you."

Applicants have until May 3 to apply.

ABC 13

**Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.

From April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.

On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.

The company tweeted, "Summer is so close you can taste it!

To celebrate, we're bringing back fan fave Lemon Glaze next week! Available for one week only from next Monday 4/22!"

ABC 13

**There are all kinds of conspiracy theories surrounding BRITNEY SPEARS' hospitalization . . . but TMZ says it's just an issue of readjusting her medications.

Sources told them that Britney takes a cocktail of drugs to keep herself stabilized, but they've "lost their efficacy" lately, so doctors needed to design a new regimen for her.

And TMZ says nobody forced Britney into a mental facility . . . it was HER CHOICE.

Britney even posted a video saying she was fine, and she'll be back soon.

TMZ

**Director STEVEN SPIELBERG has been locked in a feud with Netflix . . . but now, he's clarifying that his main goal is to make sure movie theaters don't die out.

He says, quote, "People need to have the opportunity to leave the safe and familiar of their lives and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and have a shared experience . . . cry together, laugh together, be afraid together . . .

"So that when it's over they might feel a little less like strangers. I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture." Outside of that, he's cool with people finding their entertainment on their godforsaken streaming services.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer won his 14th game yesterday, bringing his total winnings up to$1,061,554.

He's just the second person to surpass $1 million. Ken Jennings won more than $2.5 million in 2004, but it took him 74 straight wins to get to that point.

James shared some of his strategy in a new interview, and it includes him jumping around between categories to try to throw off his opponents . . . and being "selectively aggressive," like all good professional gamblers.

He said, quote, "You need to pick your spots and bet big when you identify them. That's basically my 'Jeopardy!' strategy in a nutshell."

He also starts at the bottom of the board, so that he can set up a bankroll to maximize his betting by getting to the more expensive options first.

THE WRAP

**Last year, many locals cried foul when Houston was named the No. 2 most diverse city in the nation, behind - gasp! - Jersey City, New Jersey. But a new report confirms what we here already know: Houston is, indeed, the most diverse city in the country.

The new ranking comes courtesy of personal finance website WalletHub, which, in 2018, placed Houston in a dubious second place. "Yes, Jersey City may be listed as more ethnically diverse," Dr. Stephen Klineberg, noted local demographic expert, told CultureMap last year. "But it's much smaller." (Some consolation: Last year's WalletHub report found Houston was the most diverse big city in America.)

To crown the diversity champion, WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated cities in America across five key dimensions: socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, and religious diversity. The report drills down into metrics such as industry diversity, income, age, religious affiliation, education, language, worker class, and marital status.

ABC 13