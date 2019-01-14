All The Feels

Stranger Gives A Single-Mom A New Home!

January 14, 2019
A man from Oregon saw the devastation from the fires and knew he had to do something.

He knew he wanted to give his RV to someone who needed it and with a little fate, he met Veronica. 

