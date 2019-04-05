Avicii's Posthumous Album 'Tim' Expected to Include Coldplay's Chris Martin

The late EDM star had been working on music at the time of his death

April 5, 2019

A posthumous Avicii album entitled Tim is set for release in June.

The EDM star’s family and collaborators announced that he was working on an album at the time of his death. According to his team, the songs were “75 to 80 percent done.” Now, producers are piecing together notes and messages from the late musician to complete the songs.

Related: The Family of Avicii Launches Foundation Focused on Mental Health

The album will feature longtime Avicii collaborators including Coldplay’s Chris Martin who sang on a track called “Heaven.” The album is named after the DJ and producer’s birth name, Tim Bergling. He died at the age of 28 from an apparent suicide.

Tags: 
pop
Avicii
Chris Martin
Coldplay

Recent Podcast Audio
SAMUpdog Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Geoff Has A Funeral For The AAF, Let's Put All Good Games On During The Day Sports Not Sports
PRANK CALL: The Drive Through Audition Mix 96.5 On Demand
Texans Cheerleader Ashley G2 Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon pulled a Kyle, Double Dragon Deaths, and Bad Basketball Injuries. Sports Not Sports
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes