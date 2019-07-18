Baby Burned by Scalding Water From Outdoor Garden Hose

Oh No! With the HEAT WAVE that has been baking Houston and sweeping across the US, a warning is popping back up today about the WATER IN YOUR GARDEN HOSE! A baby was left with 2nd degree burns over 30% of his body after being sprayed with water that had been sitting in the garden hose heating up under the hot sun. The hose in question had a spray head attached which trapped the left over water from being able to drain out after its last use. When the hose was turned on, it pushed the scalding hot water out FIRST and onto the baby! Tell your friends! Run your hose before letting kids play in it!

(Today)