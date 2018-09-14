Beyoncé Celebrates Tour: I’m Doing What I Love Most With Whom I Love Most
By Kayla Jardine
Beyoncé is celebrating the end of her tour with husband Jay Z.
The 37-year-old icon shared some heartwarming photos writing, “I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end.”
The pair who have been married since 2008, have been traveling for their On the Run Tour II since June and Beyoncé’s clearly not ready for their last shows.
She continued her post, “Feeling thankful for all of the love from all our fans around the world.”
While their tour may be almost over, at least the power couple has their glamorous Insta-worthy lives to get back to.
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B