Baby Falls Asleep on Guitar That Her Dad is Playing

Prepare for cuteness overload!

March 28, 2019
Bob Diehl

There’s nothing more soothing than the warm tones of an acoustic guitar. Add dad’s voice and you have the perfect formula for getting a newborn to nap.

A video that is spreading like wildfire across the internet shows how aspiring country singer Cody Camer gets his 2-week-old, Carrigan, to sleep. She fits snugly on top of the guitar in his lap as he sings her a lullaby – the buzz of the strings undoubtedly making her eyes even heavier.    

“My wife asked me to see if I could get our daughter to take a nap today because her and the ladies were busy doing something so we took a nap daddy's way!!! And it works every time!!,” Cody wrote on his Facebook post that has gotten millions of views.

Cody actually started singing to Carrigan while she was still in the womb, and mom, Chandra, says it worked then too.

 “It’s just crazy how much people love babies, and how fast it happened, all of it,” Chandra told KFVS-TV. “I think that’s just the crazy part of us is how viral it went and how quickly it all happened.”

 

