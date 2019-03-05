Bebe Rexha Burns Bright During 'The Late Show' Performance

The pop star channeled Madonna for "Last Hurrah"

March 5, 2019
Bob Diehl

Bebe Rexha turned up the heat in her racy new video for “Last Hurrah,” and she kept the flame burning for her performance of the song on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – almost.

It didn’t seem to go quite as planned as, though, as the lighter she was holding wouldn’t stay lit as she tried to lick the flame. Rexha didn’t miss a beat and delivered a performance reminiscent of Madonna in her prime – from her lingerie-inspired body suit accented with chunky gold wrap chains, to the ski mask-wearing back-up dancers.

Related: Bebe Rexha Flies Home to Reconcile With Dad After His Disappointment Over Racy “Last Hurrah” Video

“Last Hurrah” is Rexha’s first single of 2019 and follows “I’m a Mess.” She’s nominated with Florida Georgia Line at the 54th ACM Awards for their hit song “Meant to Be.”

Tags: 
pop
Bebe Rexha
The Late Show Stephen Colbert

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes