Beyonce's Father is Working on a Destiny's Child Musical

“I want to pull back the curtain"

April 25, 2019
Bob Diehl
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Destiny’s Child story is coming to Broadway and beyond - if Beyoncé’s father gets his way. Mathew Knowles is working on a musical that chronicles the career of one of the most successful girl groups of all-time.

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will be told from Knowles’ perspective, and is billed as a behind the scenes look at how the group was created, their achievements, and the obstacles they overcame.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Knowles is developing the musical with Je’Caryous Johnson, whose credits include Redemption of a Dogg, which is based on the life of Snoop Dogg.

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical is expected to premiere in Houston sometime in 2020. Knowles is hoping Broadway, London’s West End and a world tour follow.

Destiny’s Child started the break-up process in 2005, but have staged several brief reunions since then, including during Beyoncé’s headlining performance at Coachella in 2018..

