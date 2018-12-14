Britney Spears Shares Cute Rendition Of "White Christmas"

December 14, 2018
Bob Diehl
Britney Spears

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Just when the holiday season started to drag a little bit as we count down the days until Christmas, Britney Spears is here with an early present.

The pop star shared a video of herself singing "White Christmas." It's not exactly Bing Crosby's iconic version - more like something The Chipmunks would do. Check it out.

Dreaming of a white Christmas ------

Britney's Las Vegas Residency opens in February of 2019. Britney Domination is a run of more than 30 shows that will take the pop star into the middle of August.

pop
Britney Spears

