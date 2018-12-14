Cardi B Raps Better Than She Drives On 'Carpool Karaoke'

Watch the preview for Monday's episode

December 14, 2018
Bob Diehl

Cardi B is next up in the passenger seat on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. But as the preview shows, the rapper also hops in the driver’s seat – and the results aren’t great. Let’s just say her rhyming is much better than her driving.

Cardi and Corden sing along to two of her songs once Corden is safely behind the wheel – her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” and “Money.”

The two also swing by a school where she tells the students that are gathered outside to “stay in school” and “listen to your mom or you won't be getting no Christmas gifts.”

The clip will air on the Late Late Show With James Corden this Monday. 

Cardi recently shocked fans by announcing that she and Offset are no longer together. She wrote on Instagram that no one was to blame - the couple simply fell out of love.

The announcement came just days after the couple's Christmas "wrap" battle, and just five months after the birth of their daughter. The rappers secretly wed in October of last year. 

