Chris Evans Putting Down Captain America's Shield
Actor makes announcement on Twitter; The Rock responds
Chris Evans and Steve Rogers are no longer one. Evans has announced that he is done playing Captain America. He tweeted that his nearly decade-long run was coming to an end.
Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018
Fan reaction on social media ranges from sadness to disbelief, and even celebrities like The Rock are weighing in.
What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on ---- https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018
Evans first picked up the shield for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Evans also made cameos in several other Marvel films.