5 Tips on How You Can Coachella Just Like H.E.R.

Blazing sunshine and sweaty crowds are just two of the elements Coachella fans deal with at the annual see-and-be-seen festival. But it’s all good as long as you come prepared, and who better to dish Coachella survival tips than one of this year’s most anticipated performers?

H.E.R. is ready to take the stage on April 14th and 21st with her emotional brand of R&B. The GRAMMY Award-winner told RADIO.COM that preparing for a fun festival experience all comes down to preparing for the weather - and bringing your best friends! Watch the video above for H.E.R.’s must-have items at Coachella.

Related: Rihanna and Childish Gambino Film ‘Guava Island’ to Livestream From Coachella

The “Every Kind of Way” singer also took RADIO.COM inside the writing of her new single. “Hard Place” is an acoustic guitar based track about a relationship that has her conflicted.