First Time Collab: Miley Cyrus + Shawn Mendes

The two pop stars are reportedly set to release a new song

February 7, 2019
Bob Diehl
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes

Here’s a collaboration that we forgot that we wanted – Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes. And according to TMZ, it’s happening.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the “Lost in Japan” singer appear to be putting their star power together on a new track. TMZ reports that the first-time pairing will likely result in new music in the coming weeks, and that the song could appear on Miley’s next album.

There’s also apparently evidence of the project in a new Instagram post. Miley is sitting in front of what appears to be Mendes’ guitar and other equipment during a break in GRAMMY Awards rehearsal.

 

