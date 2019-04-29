Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Two Austin Powers movies, season 3 of Riverdale and the original All in My Family­ – just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in May 2019.

The streaming service is also highlighting some other big names like Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me and Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

There are also plenty of those kinds of movies that when you stumble upon them, you immediately put the remote down: Hoosiers, Wedding Crashers, The Matrix, Dumb and Dumber, Gremlins, and more.

Take a look at the full list below:

May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion, Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down the House

Munafik 2

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony, Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino - General Services, Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

Mr. Mom

Supernatural, Season 14

The Last Summer

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 4

Like Arrows

May 6

Abyss

May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South, Season 3

May 8

Lucifer, Season 4

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Dry Martina

Easy, Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose, Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17

1994, Limited series

Chip & Potato

It's Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!, Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain, Season 2

Well Intended

White Gold, Season 2

May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20

Prince of Peoria, Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version), Season 2

May 21

Arrow, Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash, Season 5

May 23

Riverdale, Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She's Gotta Have It, Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander, Season 1 & 2

May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth

The One I Love

May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood, Season

Black Spot, Season

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us