Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in May 2019

It’s time to make time for Jim Carrey. The actor’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls aren’t long for Hulu. The titles are among the dozens leaving the service at the end of May.

Also on the chopping block: Waterworld starring Kevin Costner, Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction with Sharon Stone, and Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl starring Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Hulu below.

May 31

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

A Fistful of Dollars

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Beauty

Area 51

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blue Velvet

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bright Lights, Big City

Bushwhacked

Carriers

Death at a Funeral

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

Double Jeopardy

Drunk Wedding

Edward Scissorhands

Equilibrium

Fire in the Sky

Firstborn

For a Few Dollars More

Funny about Love

Glory Road

Hot Pursuit

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Jersey Girl

Little Miss Sunshine

Mystic Pizza

Office Space

Perfect Creature

Practical Magic

Red Corner

Regarding Henry

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Shirley Valentine

Sideways

Silence

Small Soldiers

Tapeheads

Time Toys

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Universal Soldier

Vice

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

Windtalkers