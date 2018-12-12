Jason Mraz Sings To Sick Teen In Hospital

Watch the Grammy Award-winner's good deed

December 12, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jason Mraz

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz did his best to boost the spirts of a sick teenager in Missouri. The Grammy Award-winner visited 18-year-old Madison Taliaferro in the hospital while she waits for a second double lung transplant.

Mraz sang his hit songs “I’m Yours” and “Have it All.” Madison’s mother posted videos of the moment on Facebook. She wrote that the nurses at the hospital arranged for Mraz to come sing to Madison because they knew she loved musicals and enjoyed singing.

A GoFundMe page for Madison's family says she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and underwent a double lung transplant in 2012, but her lung function suddenly and unexpectedly declined recently.

Her mom continued on Facebook: “Madison has been such a trooper through all of this and continues to be the nuts and bolts of our family. She loves deeply and unconditionally and I love her so very much for being such a huge inspiration to all those hearts she touches.”

Related: Watch: New Video for Jason Mraz - Meghan Trainor Duet

 

Tags: 
jason mraz

Recent Podcast Audio
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Morning Mix Family Meeting Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #15 - Kyle tried to make Geoff admit that the NFL season was better than what he expected. Geoff channeled his sports talk radio persona and rejected the notion.  Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 11-27-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes