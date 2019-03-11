Listen to Kelly Clarkson's Medley of Post Malone, Cardi B and Lauryn Hill Songs

The pop star had a treat for fans during her special concert segment

March 11, 2019
Bob Diehl

Kelly Clarkson showed off her impressive range in taste and style when she blended three unique artists into a portion of her concert on Long Island last week. The “Since U Been Gone” singer did a mash-up of Post Malone, Cardi B and Lauryn Hill tracks for the delighted audience.

The moment came during the part of Clarkson’s show that she calls “A Minute and a Glass of Wine." She typically does a cover song while sipping a glass of vino. But on this night, fans at NYCB Live were treated to three times the fun.

The mash-up began with Post Malone’s “Better Now,” transitioned into Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” before ending with Lauryn Hill’s “Ex Factor.” Clarkson squeezed it all into less than four minutes.

Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour continues on Thursday, March 14th in Uncasville, CT. She’s also set to host the annual Billboard Music Awards again on May 1st.

