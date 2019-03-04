Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson Pay Tribute to Deceased 'The Voice' Contestant

Janice Freeman died unexpectedly at age 33

March 4, 2019
Bob Diehl
Janice Freeman performs at The COTA Awards (Celebration of the Arts) on September 15, 2018 in Malibu, California

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for COTA

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to former The Voice contestant Janice Freeman, who died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 33.

Freeman was on “Team Miley” in 2017 and the two became friends. Cyrus posted a rainbow to her Instagram story with the caption: “Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly.”

Freeman’s official twitter account posted more details about what happened. Freeman was apparently suffering from an extreme case of pneumonia when a blood clot traveled to her heart. Her husband performed CPR at their California home until an ambulance arrived, but Freeman died at the hospital. She had beaten cervical cancer and was also battling lupus.

Jennifer Hudson was also a judge on season 13 and expressed her condolences on Instagram.

pop
Miley Cyrus
The Voice
Jennifer Hudson
Janice Freeman

