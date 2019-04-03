Report: Britney Spears Needs "Me Time" to Cope with Ailing Dad

The pop star had already postponed her Vegas residency

April 3, 2019
Bob Diehl

Britney Spears has been dealing with the pain of caring for a sick parent, and the stress appears to be reaching concerning levels.

The pop star posted a quote on Instagram that reads: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” She wrote: “We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)”

View this post on Instagram

We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Spears has even checked in to a mental health facility, but that has not been independently confirmed.

In January, Britney postponed her Vegas residency after announcing that her dad was hospitalized and almost died. A source told People that the issue was a life-threatening colon rupture.

Mental health issues are serious and real and you’re not alone. All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.

Tags: 
pop
Britney Spears
I'm Listening

