Vote For Your Favorite Christmas Movie Of All Time

From heartwarming to hilarious, the choices are almost endless

December 15, 2018
Bob Diehl

© Andrey Kiselev | Dreamstime.com

Whether you're addicted to Hallmark Channel holiday movies, or just like to watch a classic from time to time, it's the time of year where the choices for heartwarming entertainment are endless. 

Related: What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?

We've complied a list of some of the most popular Christmas movies of all-time - from the '40s to modern day - and we want you to vote for your favorite. Check out the choices below and then click on the poll at the bottom.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984)

A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)

ELF (2003)

HOME ALONE (1990)

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)

 

Tags: 
movies
Christmas

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Morning Mix Family Meeting Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #15 - Kyle tried to make Geoff admit that the NFL season was better than what he expected. Geoff channeled his sports talk radio persona and rejected the notion.  Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes