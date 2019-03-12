Watch Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy Dance on an Oversized Bed

The video for "I Can't Get Enough" is out, and it's a pajama party!

March 12, 2019
Bob Diehl

Selena Gomez wakes up in an oversized bed to join a hopping pajama party in the new video for “I Can’t Get Enough.” The new single with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin needs plenty of room to let the four artists do their unique things, and they have a lot of fun doing it. Gomez said the video was even done in one take.

Gomez has been inching her way back into the spotlight after a 4-month break from social media to deal with health scares. She jumped back online in January just days before appearing on the vulnerable new track “Anxiety” with Julia Michaels.

pop
Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco
Tainy
J Balvin

