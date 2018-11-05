Watch: Diddy Skydives Onto Playboy Mansion Property

Diddy has been trying to prove to the world that he’s not afraid of clowns. We’re not sure what to believe. But we have to give the guy credit – he’s certainly not afraid of heights.

Diddy celebrated his 49th birthday by skydiving onto his neighbor’s backyard, and his neighbor just happens to be the Playboy Mansion.

The music mogul posted his exploits on social media. In a video recorded prior to the jump, he said he started thinking about doing the stunt this year. Diddy noted that his jump was scheduled before Will Smith bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday. His message to Will: “I don't want you to think I'm biting."

Related: DJ Khaled Added To Voice Cast Of Animated Will Smith Movie

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!! I’M ABOUT TO JUMP OUT OF A PLANE. MAKE SURE YOU GET OUT AND VOTE ON TUESDAY!!! LET’S GOOOOO!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LDb4AzKFp7 — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2018